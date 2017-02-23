Taj Gibson writes heartfelt Instagram post thanking Bulls fans

CHICAGO -- Taj Gibson is thanking Chicago Bulls coaches, teammates and fans in a post on social media Thursday.
"Today was such an emotional day for me," the star forward wrote on his Instagram account. "From the time I heard my name called by David Stern, I have been so proud and honored to be a Chicago Bull."
On Thursday, the team traded Gibson and Doug McDermott, along with a 2018 2nd round pick, to the Oklahoma City Thunder, in exchange for center Joffrey Lauvergne along with guards Anthony Morrow and Cameron Payne.
His post continues:
"To the Fans of Chicago, you have made playing for the Bulls everything I could've dreamed of and more. From the incredible support that we get every night at the United Center to the reaction I always receive walking down the streets, it would be impossible for all of you to make me feel more special. Every single one of you will always have a piece of my heart...Here is just a real heartfelt thank you to all of you for letting a New York City kid live out his dreams as a Chicago Bull."
Today was such an emotional day for me. From the time I heard my name called by David Stern, I have been so proud and honored to be a Chicago Bull. To Jerry Reinsdorf, John Paxson, Gar Forman, Coach Thibs, and Coach Hoiberg, you have all helped me grow into who I am today. There is no way I can ever thank you enough for the opportunities you have presented to me. I will be indebted to all of you forever! To the Fans of Chicago, you have made playing for the Bulls everything I could've dreamed of and more. From the incredible support that we get every night at the United Center to the reaction I always receive walking down the streets, it would be impossible for all of you to make me feel more special. Every single one of you will always have a piece of my heart. I have also had such an incredible group of teammates and assistant coaches, who all created moments that I could have never imagined coming true. So, here is just a real heartfelt thank you to all of you for letting a New York City kid live out his dreams as a Chicago Bull. Now, it's off to OKC and a new chapter in my life and I'm so excited to see what lies ahead. All I can tell the Thunder fans is that you'll get everything I've got every single day and I'm looking forward to our journey together! #thankyouchicago #heaveyheart #seerednation #thunderup