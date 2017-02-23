Taj Gibson writes heartfelt Instagram post thanking Bulls fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Taj Gibson is thanking Chicago Bulls coaches, teammates and fans in a post on social media Thursday.

"Today was such an emotional day for me," the star forward wrote on his Instagram account. "From the time I heard my name called by David Stern, I have been so proud and honored to be a Chicago Bull."

On Thursday, the team traded Gibson and Doug McDermott, along with a 2018 2nd round pick, to the Oklahoma City Thunder, in exchange for center Joffrey Lauvergne along with guards Anthony Morrow and Cameron Payne.

His post continues: