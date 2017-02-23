× Staffers authorize strike vs. Chicago charter school operator

CHICAGO — The company that operates four Aspira charter schools in Chicago will resume negotiations with its teachers this morning, with a strike threat looming.

Staffers at the schools voted overwhelmingly to authorize a walkout if talks break down.

A strike would be the first against a Chicago charter school.

Teachers picketed Wednesday outside Aspira headquarters on the northwest side.

Together, the four schools serve about 1,500 students.