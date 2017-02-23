× Risk of severe storms across the Chicago area Friday late morning/afternoon

The National Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Chicago area in a Slight Risk of severe storms Friday (yellow-shaded area on the Friday severe weather outlook map above depicting a 15% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location) including damaging winds, large hail and the possibility of tornadoes with the strongest potential for severe storms late morning into the mid/late afternoon. Note an even stronger Enhanced Risk of severe storms exists over Indiana into Lower Michigan (tan-shaded area on the Friday severe weather outlook map above depicting a 30% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location) with the strongest probability of damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes in the mid to late afternoon into the evening hours.

A deepening center of low pressure is forecast to move east out of Colorado into Nebraska today, across southern Iowa tonight into northern Illinois Friday, passing over the Chicago area Friday evening with the associated severe weather-triggering cold front expected to move quickly from west to east across our area Friday afternoon. Southerly flow will bring warm moist unstable air into our area in advance of the cold front with temperatures rising well into the 60s across our area. The orientation of a strong jet stream aloft will further destabilize the atmosphere, creating this very unusually volatile late-February severe weather potential across our area.

In the colder air to the north of the low pressure track freezing rain and 6 to 12-inches heavy wet blowing and drifting snow will make for very difficult and dangerous travel conditions from Colorado through Nebraska and South Dakota today and tonight, across northern Iowa and southern Minnesota into central and northern Wisconsin and Upper Michigan tonight into Saturday. Note the various Winter Storm Warnings (pink-shaded areas on map below), Blizzard Warnings (red-shaded areas on map below), Winter Weather Advisories/Watches in purple and dark-green shaded areas on map below).

Winter Weather outlook map for Thursday/Friday into early Saturday…