Lunchbreak: Rack n roll chili, prepared by Kinfork American BBQ and Tap chef Bryant Anderson

Executive Chef Bryant Anderson
Kinfork American BBQ and Tap
5 Woodfield Mall
Schaumburg
(847) 610-3958
kinforkrestaurant.com
Rack House Tavern
www.rackhousetavern.com
“Rack n Roll” Chili
Ingredients:
2 pounds ground beef
2 cups poblano peppers, chopped
2 cups green peppers, chopped
4 garlic cloves, minced
1 jalapeno, minced
1/4 cup chili powder
2 Tbs cumin
2 Tbs smoked paprika
2 Tbs kosher salt
2 Tbs coarse grind black pepper
2 cans diced tomatoes
1/2 can chipotle peppers with adobo sauce, pureed
3 dried guajillo peppers, bloomed in water, then pureed
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1 can black beans
1 can red kidney beans
Directions:
Saute ground beef with salt and pepper in 1/4 cup oil in a heavy bottomed soup pot. Dump cooked beef into a bowl and place on the side. In same pot heat 1/4 cup more oil and saute all vegetables. Add all spices and cook over high heat. Once vegetables are all cooked add beef, beans, tomatoes, chipotles and guajillos. Simmer on medium-low heat for one hour.