Lunchbreak: Rack n roll chili, prepared by Kinfork American BBQ and Tap chef Bryant Anderson

Executive Chef Bryant Anderson

Kinfork American BBQ and Tap

5 Woodfield Mall

Schaumburg

(847) 610-3958

kinforkrestaurant.com

Rack House Tavern

www.rackhousetavern.com

“Rack n Roll” Chili

Ingredients:

2 pounds ground beef

2 cups poblano peppers, chopped

2 cups green peppers, chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 jalapeno, minced

1/4 cup chili powder

2 Tbs cumin

2 Tbs smoked paprika

2 Tbs kosher salt

2 Tbs coarse grind black pepper

2 cans diced tomatoes

1/2 can chipotle peppers with adobo sauce, pureed

3 dried guajillo peppers, bloomed in water, then pureed

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 can black beans

1 can red kidney beans

Directions:

Saute ground beef with salt and pepper in 1/4 cup oil in a heavy bottomed soup pot. Dump cooked beef into a bowl and place on the side. In same pot heat 1/4 cup more oil and saute all vegetables. Add all spices and cook over high heat. Once vegetables are all cooked add beef, beans, tomatoes, chipotles and guajillos. Simmer on medium-low heat for one hour.