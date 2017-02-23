Loyola fraternity shut down over hazing allegations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago -- Loyola University fraternity Sigma Alpha Epsilon is under suspension as the school investigates hazing allegations.

The fraternity is the second local chapter in trouble. Police are already investigating sexual assault allegations at the Northwestern chapter.

Hazing is illegal in Illinois and it's also a major problems for officials at Loyola who've taken quick action to deal with the allegations.

Students have been hearing about a video making the rounds that may have led to this investigation.

A spokesman for the fraternity's national office, which is based in Evanston, has not responded to a request for comment.