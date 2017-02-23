JP Speaks on the current state of the Chicago Bulls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Another major moment has come and gone in the NBA's calendar year and once again the reaction of Bulls' fans is the same.

If there was a "Scratching Your Head" emoji, this would fit in perfectly.

The Bulls trade of Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott to the Thunder and what they got in returned produced another head-scratcher for fans.

What direction is the franchise going? Is it a rebuild or is winning an NBA title still the recent goal? At this point, it's very hard to tell for even the most informed fan.

With all of this going on, Jarrett Payton decided to put in his two cents on Thursday's Sports Feed. Watch another edition of the "JP Speaks" commentary on the Bulls in the video above.