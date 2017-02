Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Ill. - The siblings of Kalief Browder, the New York City man who killed himself after being held for three years at Rikers Island without being charged joined us in studio Thursday.

They spoke with WGN's Robin Baumgaren and Larry Potash about the new Spike documentary series that chronicles their late brother's story.

TIME: The Kalief Browder Story will debut the first of six parts on Wednesday, March 1 at 9 p.m.