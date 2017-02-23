× David Ross’ next retirement adventure: Playing for the Harlem Globetrotters

CHICAGO – Every day it seems as if “Grandpa Rossy” is finding new ways to stay young even in retirement.

After ending his 15-year Major League Baseball career last season with the Cubs, David Ross quickly took a front office job to stay with the team in some capacity. Then he signed on to be an occasional analyst for ESPN’s MLB coverage for the 2017 season.

Now on Twitter it appears that the former catcher has announced his next post-baseball venture: The Harlem Globetrotters.

Coming out of retirement for the night! March 1 in Tallahassee. Come check out my new team @Globies pic.twitter.com/1bkf0zslWe — David Ross (@D_Ross3) February 22, 2017

Ross put this picture up on his Twitter account on Wednesday, dressed in a full Globetrotters’ uniform. While not a permanent position by any means, Ross said in the tweet that he plans to play for the team on March 1st in Tallahassee, Florida.

Indeed the team has an event that night at the Tucker Civic Center scheduled to begin at 7 PM.

While the Globetrotters have yet to officially announce Ross’ participation, the group did retweet the picture of him in full uniform. So if you want to see the latest adventure from the beloved catcher, you might want to head towards Florida at the end of the month.