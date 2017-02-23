Bulls trade Taj Gibson, Doug McDermott to the Thunder: Reports

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 12: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves fights for the position against Taj Gibson #22 and Doug McDermott #11 of the Chicago Bulls on February 12, 2017 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)
CHICAGO – Nearly eight months after expressing their desire to get younger and more athletic, the Bulls are continuing to try and restructure their roster in an attempt to do so.
Per multiple reports, the Bulls have agreed to trade forward Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott along with a 2018 2nd round pick to the Thunder in exchange for center Joffrey Lauvergne and guard Cameron Payne.
Shams Charania of The Vertical is also reporting the Bulls have acquired guard Anthony Morrow in the deal as well.
