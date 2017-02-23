× Blackhawks Game Notes For Thursday vs. Arizona

* The Coyotes beat the Ducks, 3-2, in Arizona on Monday, improving to 5-2-1 in their last eight games, tied for their best eight-game span this season. In nine games in February, the Coyotes have 29 goals, just one shy of their season high for a single month – they had 30 in 16 games in December.

* The Blackhawks beat the Wild, 5-3, in Minnesota on Tuesday, improving to 7-1-0 in their last eight games, scoring an average of 4.7 goals in those seven wins, but just one goal in the one loss in that span. Chicago’s 4.25 goals per game in the month of February are the most in the league.

* Chicago has won both meetings between the teams this season, picking up a 4-0 win at home on December 6 and a 4-3 win in Arizona on February 2. The Coyotes haven’t won in regulation in Chicago since November 29, 2011, going 3-3-1 at the United Center since then, with all three wins coming via the shootout.

* Christian Dvorak scored Arizona’s first goal against the Ducks, his 10th of the season. Dvorak has a team-high nine points (6G, 3A) in the month of February, including a goal and an assist in the 4-3 loss to Chicago on February 2. He had just four goals and nine assists prior to this month.

*Jonathan Toews had three goals and two assists in the win over the Wild, recording his second career five-point game, and fourth career hat trick. Twenty of his 42 points this season have come in the last 12 games, and he has five multi-point games in that span – he had just four in his first 39 games.

* The Coyotes have 16 losses via a blown lead this season – only the Devils (18) and Islanders (17) have more. Chicago has 17 comeback wins, third-most in the league. Pittsburgh (20) and Philadelphia (18) are the only teams with more. The Blackhawks haven’t trailed in any of their last three games against Arizona.