× Baby that survived deadly 2016 shooting dies 5 months later

CHICAGO — An unborn baby who survived a 2016 shooting passed away Thursday after a five month fight for her life.

Parasha Beard’s baby girl was born 3 months premature after Beard was killed in a drive-by shooting on the city’s south side last September.

At the time, family members named the baby Miracle since no one expected the unborn child to survive.

The family is planning to speak about the loss later this evening.