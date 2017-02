× Authorities digging at Joliet home, searching for ex-deputy missing since 1990

JOLIET, Ill. — Authorities are searching a home Thursday, as they follow a new lead in a cold case.

Former Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Robin Abrams went missing in October of 1990.

Just hours after she vanished, police found her locked car, with the keys still inside, but they never found any trace of Abrams.

WGN’s Patrick Elwood will have a live report at 4:30 p.m. on WGN Evening News