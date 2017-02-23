× 7 killed, including pregnant woman, in Chicago’s deadliest day of 2017

CHICAGO — The past 24 hours have been the deadliest day of the year on Chicago’s streets after seven people were killed.

A 20-year-old man and pregnant woman were shot to death at 76th and Champlain around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Chicago police arrived and discovered the woman on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and side. The man was found inside a parked car in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to his neck.

Both victims were transported to Stroger Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The woman has not been identified and it is unknown how far along she was in her pregnancy.

Investigators say the dead man was a documented gang member.

No one has been arrested.