11 CVS stores in Chicago are closing

CHICAGO — CVS Pharmacy is closing 11 of its Chicago locations.

The closures will happen beginning in late February through late March.

These closures are part of the 70 stores that CVS had previously announced were closing.

The CVS stores that are closing include:

5360 S. Western Ave.

3411 W. Addison St.

4540 N. Pulaski

2828 N. Clark St.

2825 W. Devon

120 S. Lasalle St.

2053 N Milwaukee Ave.

6355 W. Belmont

2722 N. Central Ave.

3146 W. Madison

3552 W. Grand

CVS will continue to operate its approximately 80 pharmacies in the city of Chicago. A company spokesman tells WGN that pharmacy operations at the closing stores will be transferred to other nearby CVS locations, so patients will not experience any disruption in service.

The spokesman also said CVS is working to transfer employees affected by the store closings to other locations.