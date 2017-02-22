× Watch Loyola University students, staff pull out all the stops for their “Jesuit Jam” preview

CHICAGO – Unless there is an overwhelming amount of underclassman on a given roster, most every college basketball program has a Senior Night to cap off their home season.

It’s a way to say goodbye to a class of players in a creative way, with each ceremony unique to their particular university.

Once again, Loyola is choosing to put a little more pizzazz into their Senior Night than the others.

They call their event the “Jesuit Jam” and came up with a very entertaining YouTube video to promote the event at the team’s final regular season home game at the Gentile Center on Wednesday night vs Drake.

The video is set to the music of the hit song “No Problem” by Chicago-based Chance the Rapper.

“Jesu-LIT” is the theme of the video and the evening which is held for a good cause. According to the organizers of the event, money raised will go to help undocumented students at Loyola University Chicago (Magis Scholarship) and Arrupe College.

The first 100 students at the game will receive a free “Jesuit Jam” T-Shirt and for those who get there late, you can purchase one for ten dollars.

Get more information on the event’s Facebook page here.