Scientists: Field Museum is wrong about ancient monster

Some scientists are challenging the Field Museum’s claim that a mysterious 300-million-year-old monster is a jawless fish.

The Tully Monster is a foot long; it was discovered almost 60 years ago in downstate Illinois.

Last year, researchers concluded that it was similar to a Lamprey Eel.

But now, some Paleobiologists say last year’s research is flawed, and there’s no way the Tully Monster is even remotely related to a fish.

They say, fish have complicated eyes, but the Tully Monster’s eyes are far too simple to categorize the creature as any kind of aquatic vertebrate.