Pregnant woman reportedly among victims of Chicago double shooting

CHICAGO — A pregnant woman is reportedly among the latest victims of Chicago’s gun violence.

Community activist Andrew Holmes said she and another person were shot just after 8 p.m. Wednesday night in the 7600 block of S. Champlain. Their conditions are not known.

Several people have been wounded and at least three people were killed in shootings across Chicago on Wednesday.

Just minutes after the double shooting, a 31-year-old man was shot and killed near 114th and Ada. Police said he was shot in the head and back, and pronounced dead at the scene. A person of interest is being questioned.

Earlier in the evening, police said a 45-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the head around 7 p.m. and was pronounced on scene on the 900 block 103rd St. No suspects are in custody.

A 60-year-old man was also killed on his way to work Wednesday morning, according to his family.

Then around 8:50 p.m., police say a 24-year-old black male was standing on the sidewalk on the 9100 block of South Emerald when someone in a dark-colored sedan fired shots, striking him in the head and back. He was pronounced dead at Christ Hospital.