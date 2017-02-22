× New Record high temperatures at Midway and Rockford – Official Chicago site missing by 1-degree

As of 3PM this Wednesday afternoon record high temperatures for this date were established at the Midway and Rockford airports, while Chicago’s official observation site at O’Hare International Airport has topped out at 67-degrees, a degree short of the record 68-degrees set in 1922. At Rockford the temperature actually moved higher than the old record before noon today, finally topping out at 70-degrees just before 3PM CST – the old record was 61-degrees back in 1922. At Midway Airport the high of 65-degrees has broken the old record 63-degrees set back in 1984.

Rockford has now established a new record high each of the past 6 days, Midway 5 of the last 6 and O’Hare 4 of the past 6 (missing tying the record by 1-degree yesterday and today). The six straight days with 60-degrees or higher at O’Hare has established a new Chicago record for February as well as Meteorological Winter (December through February) – records dating back to 1871.