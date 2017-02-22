× More reports of sex assaults at University of Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — There are two more reports of sexual assaults at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, according to police.

The assaults allegedly took place over the Presidents Day weekend.

No campus safety alerts were issued.

Police said one of the attacks took place around 9 p.m. Friday at the Kappa Alpha Theta fraternity house. A woman reported she was sexually assaulted by a man.

The other incident happened Saturday around 6:45 p.m.

The second case was reported by a student at a campus residence hall.

No arrests have been made.

There have been at least three other sexual assaults on the U. of I. campus this month.

40.116420 -88.243383