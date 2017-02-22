Midday Fix: Paczki making with Delightful Pastries

Delightful Pastries
5927 W. Lawrence Avenue
Chicago
(773) 545-7215
www.delightfulpastries.com
Paczki Dough
Ingredients:
1000g bread flour
110g butter
70g sugar
60g yolks
150g eggs
20g salt
200g milk
50g fresh yeast (if using dry east 16.5g)
4g lemon oil
4g orange oil
10g rum/vodka
Directions:
Mix yeast with milk, let it sit for 10 minutes. Add sugar, yolks, eggs, salt, oils, vodka and flour. Mix the dough until it comes together. Slowly add the butter until it comes together. Rest the dough for one hour. Weigh the dough into 60gram pieces and roll them into little round balls. Ferment the paczki for 1-1.5 hours. Cook in oil at 180C/356F. Put icing on top or powdered sugar or roll in cinnamon sugar. Fill with filling of choice.