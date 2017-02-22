Midday Fix: Paczki making with Delightful Pastries

Delightful Pastries

5927 W. Lawrence Avenue

Chicago

(773) 545-7215

www.delightfulpastries.com

Paczki Dough

Ingredients:

1000g bread flour

110g butter

70g sugar

60g yolks

150g eggs

20g salt

200g milk

50g fresh yeast (if using dry east 16.5g)

4g lemon oil

4g orange oil

10g rum/vodka

Directions:

Mix yeast with milk, let it sit for 10 minutes. Add sugar, yolks, eggs, salt, oils, vodka and flour. Mix the dough until it comes together. Slowly add the butter until it comes together. Rest the dough for one hour. Weigh the dough into 60gram pieces and roll them into little round balls. Ferment the paczki for 1-1.5 hours. Cook in oil at 180C/356F. Put icing on top or powdered sugar or roll in cinnamon sugar. Fill with filling of choice.