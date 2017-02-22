Man fatally shot in Bronzeville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Ill. - An argument between two men in the Bronzeville neighborhood ended with one man shooting and killing the other.

Chicago police say an argument between the 55-year-old victim and the other man escalated and turned into a fight, near 45th and Cottage Grove, shortly after midnight Wednesday.

The other man reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the leg.

He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. Police have yet to release his name and are searching for the shooter.