Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A 61-year-old man was shot and killed on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The victim was discovered on the floor of his garage at 27th and Central Park Wednesday morning.

Police say the man was shot in the back, neck, and mouth.

The victim's son identified him as Jose Correa.

The family says Correa was on his way to work at a manufacturing plant in Northlake.

Police are searching for a suspect.