Lunchbreak: Cacio e pepe pasta, prepared by Animale Chicago chef Cameron Grant

Chef Cameron Grant
Animale Chicago
1904 N. Western Avenue
Chicago
(872) 315-3912
www.animalechicago.com
Cacio E Pepe
Ingredients:
8 oz spaghetti, al dente
10 oz chicken stock
3 oz butter
3 Tbs Parmesan, grated
1.5 Tbs Pecorino Romano, shredded
2.5 Tbs Grana Padano, grated/shredded
3 pinches black pepper
salt to taste
Directions:
Reduce 8 oz stock, 3 oz butter, 2 pinches pepper and some salt in a medium sauté pan until sauce starts to thicken. Toss in cooked to al dente spaghetti. Add the rest of the stock, 1 Tbs Pecorino Romano, 2.5 Tbs Grana Padano and the rest of the butter. Toss until the sauce fully coats the pasta and then plate in a bowl. Top with the rest of the Pecorino Romano, Parmesan, and a pinch of black pepper.