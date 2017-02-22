Lunchbreak: Cacio e pepe pasta, prepared by Animale Chicago chef Cameron Grant

Chef Cameron Grant

Animale Chicago

1904 N. Western Avenue

Chicago

(872) 315-3912

www.animalechicago.com

Cacio E Pepe

Ingredients:

8 oz spaghetti, al dente

10 oz chicken stock

3 oz butter

3 Tbs Parmesan, grated

1.5 Tbs Pecorino Romano, shredded

2.5 Tbs Grana Padano, grated/shredded

3 pinches black pepper

salt to taste

Directions:

Reduce 8 oz stock, 3 oz butter, 2 pinches pepper and some salt in a medium sauté pan until sauce starts to thicken. Toss in cooked to al dente spaghetti. Add the rest of the stock, 1 Tbs Pecorino Romano, 2.5 Tbs Grana Padano and the rest of the butter. Toss until the sauce fully coats the pasta and then plate in a bowl. Top with the rest of the Pecorino Romano, Parmesan, and a pinch of black pepper.