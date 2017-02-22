Lunchbreak: Cacio e pepe pasta, prepared by Animale chef Cameron Grant

Animale
1904 N. Western Avenue
Chicago
(872) 315-3912
www.animalechicago.com
Cacio E Pepe
Ingredients:
8 oz spaghetti, al dente
10 oz chicken stock
3 oz butter
3 Tbs Parmesan, grated
1.5 Tbs Pecorino Romano, shredded
2.5 Tbs Grana Padano, grated/shredded
3 pinches black pepper
salt to taste
Directions:
Reduce 8 oz stock, 3 oz butter, 2 pinches pepper and some salt in a medium sauté pan until sauce starts to thicken. Toss in cooked to al dente spaghetti. Add the rest of the stock, 1 Tbs Pecorino Romano, 2.5 Tbs Grana Padano and the rest of the butter. Toss until the sauce fully coats the pasta and then plate in a bowl. Top with the rest of the Pecorino Romano, Parmesan, and a pinch of black pepper.
Animale Kicks Off Chef Burger Series This March
It all started with Animale’s Burger – an Italian ciabatta bun topped with two juicy Piedmontese patties, creamy fontina cheese, pickles, and “Savage Sauce.” Craved all across Chicago, this
ultimate burger shows off Chef/Owner Cameron Grant’s skills when it comes to grilling a musthave patty, and starting March 1, he invites local chefs to join in, all in the name of charity.
Challenging chefs across Chicago putting their patty-building skills to work, Animale kicks off its first Chef Burger Series benefitting Meals on Wheels Chicago, bringing local chefs and diners
together over the love of a good burger. From March through October, it’s all eyes on burgers at Animale, with eight chefs collaborating with Chef Grant, all for a charitable cause.
Aiding in Meals on Wheels’ goal of supporting homebound seniors and those with disabilities, Animale’s Chef Burger Series welcomes a slew of local culinary greats grilling up an exciting variation of a classic patty each month. Kicking off with Chef Ashlee Aubin of Salero’s rendition of a lamb burger in March, chefs from restaurants including Entente, The Dearborn, and
Homestead on the Roof treat foodies to a lineup of not-to-be-missed patties from Spanish influenced to seasonally-inspired. A series burger fans everywhere will crave, the schedule is as
follows:
Ashlee Aubin/Salero – March
Brian Fisher/Entente – April
Dan Pancake/Autré Monde Café & Spirits – May
Chris Pandel/Swift & Sons – June
Craig Fass/Bad Apple – July
Aaron Cuschieri/The Dearborn – August
Hunter Moore/Parson’s Chicken & Fish – September
Scott Shulman/Homestead on the Roof – October