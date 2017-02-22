× Dense Fog Advisory for most of the Chicago area into central Illinois until mid-morning Wednesday

Dense fog will drop visibility to less than a quarter-mile over much of northern Illinois into southern Wisconsin, central Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the Chicago area early this Wednesday morning (see grey-shaded area on highlighted map above). The Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect until 9AM CST. Driving conditions will deteriorate with near zero visibility in many locations leading to a very slow-go for the morning drive.

Generally clear skies, high dewpoint air and the still cold ground/pavement will create conditions conducive to the formation and maintenance of dense fog until mid-morning, when the fog will finally improve/lift fairly rapidly.

Map of current metro-area visibility in tenths of a mile…