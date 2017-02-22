Chicagoan headed to Special Olympic World Games in Austria

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tommy Shimoda spends hours on the ice each week, working on drills for speed, balance and efficiency. In two weeks, this 24-year-old Special Olympic athlete will head to Austria to compete in the 2017 World Games.

Of the 7000 Special Olympic athletes in Chicago, Tommy is the only one headed to the World Games. Diagnosed with autism as a child, he got into the Special Olympics at the age of six.

He's been participating as an athlete at Mount Greenwood park for over 20 years and has played 20 different sports at the Chicago park district, everything from floor hockey to horseback riding.

Just this weekend, Tommy picked up two golds and a silver medal in speedskating at the state championships.

His coach, Kevin Coyne, says that a gold medal is certainly within reach at the World Games in Austria.

WGN's Amy Rutledge talks to Tommy and his family about the games.