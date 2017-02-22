Ana On The Road: Inside Sloan Park, cool Cubs merch and Gio’s delicious eats

Ana Belaval is On The Road for baseball Spring Training. Here, she chats with the groundskeepers at Sloan Park and samples food at Gio's restaurant in the ballpark. She also meets some crazy Cubs fan and checks out sweet Spring Training merchandise.