Ana On The Road: Inside dollhouses, air crafts and the wild west

Ana Belaval is On The Road for baseball Spring Training.

She’s stopped talking about baseball and instead is exploring the different quirky and fun things Mesa, Arizona has to offer tourists.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today Ana takes us to the Arizona Doll and Toy museum, where they have over 500 dolls from around the world.

She then swings by the Mesa Organ Stop, a pizza place that's been a hit since 1975. Everyone goes to listen to the organ player while enjoying pizza.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ana then takes us an hour and a half out of Mesa to the Pima Air and Space Museum. It sits on 80 acres of land near Tucson and is one of the largest non-government funded museums in world. All of the majestic air crafts have an interesting story to tell.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Finally, Ana takes us to the Rockin R Ranch where they have live music and reenactments of Arizona gun fighters.

She also showed us around the Musical Instrument Museum (MIM), the biggest and only instrument museum in the world. It has instruments from over 200 countries and territories.