A look inside the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower’s ‘Mighty Ike Air Wing’

NORFOLK, Va. -- Naval Station Norfolk, the biggest Navy installation in the world, is home to the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower; "The Mighty Ike" as she is fondly called is a city at sea.

Having pulled out of port only three weeks ago, she is somewhere on its latest mission. Only days before, WGN's Patrick Elwood was invited on board to see the story of how she operates through the eyes of Hometown Heroes on board.

In this installment, a 4th generation sailor who enlisted straight out of high school gives an inside look at the air operations side of the Ike, including her 70-plus air craft, jets and choppers, from his view inside the ship's hangar, where Chief Jacin Kopitke oversees maintenance and operations.