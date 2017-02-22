14 CPS officials resign, deeply frustrated with funding cuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- 14 members of the CPS' Latino advisory committee abruptly resigned today, deeply frustrated that funding cuts would disproportionately impact majority Hispanic schools, like Benito Juarez High School in Pilsen.

The high school is reportedly losing $600,000 in precious discretionary funds, a part of severe cost-cutting efforts. The school's Finance Chief talked about cost-cutting at the school board meeting. A $111 million shortfall is due to loss in state funding which is forcing the pained cuts.

Forest Claypool, the CEO of CPS, pledged to work with schools like Benito Juarez to address the loss of funds. Claypool had pointed words for Gov. Bruce Rauner, blaming him for vetoing legislation that would provide $215 million that CPS would put towards teachers pensions.

Last year Claypool filed a lawsuit against Rauner and the state of Illinois.

WGN's Julian Crews has the full story.