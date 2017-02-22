Dan Sperry of The Illusionists performs on WGN Morning News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Full of death-defying stunts and acts that leave you dazed in wonder, THE ILLUSIONISTS has shattered box office records worldwide. Schaumburg resident Dan Sperry is known as the "The Anti-Conjuror" and he's one of the Top 10 Most Googled people and in-demand illusionists in the world.

"The Anti-Conjuror" performed a series of brain bending tricks that left Larry Potash in awe ... and a little nervous.

You can watch THE ILLUSIONISTS - LIVE February 21st through the 26th at the Oriental Theatre. Tickets start at $13, to purchase tickets to the show or learn more head to The Illusionist Live website.