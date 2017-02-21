× White Sox Glendale Journal: Yoan Moncada – and his son Robinson – are getting attention this spring

GLENDALE, Ariz – Hundreds of prospects can cycle through a given organization through the years. Many of them go unnoticed while some are only recognized by those well-versed in a team’s minor league system.

Every now and then, however, there comes a prospect that even the most casual fan can identify quickly. Yoan Moncada is one of those guys.

The jewel of the Chris Sale trade to the Red Sox, the infielder was the top ranked prospect in all of Major League Baseball by MLB.com in 2016. Should Rick Hahn’s plan for rebuilding the franchise go as expected, Moncada figures to be a major reason why their dreams of a new era come true.

For now, however, Moncada is like other prospects that have come to Glendale in hopes of making the White Sox’ roster that heads north to start the season in early April. Many would like to see the infielder start there, considering the hope for his future and the fact he played eight games for the Red Sox in 2016.

“I’m just trying to work hard every day,” said Moncada through a translator this week at the White Sox’s Spring Training headquarters at Camelback Ranch.”I’m trying to show the staff what I can do, what I want to do. I’m just trying to keep my focus on my work – my detailed work every day and whatever happens is going to happen.

“I just can only control what I can do.”

That is a good way to look at it. Even with his lofty expectations from the White Sox and their fans, many are willing to show patience with Moncada along with this new look team. The same could be said about Moncada’s young son Robinson.

Yes,even the infielder’s two-year old son is getting some attention as his father begins his journey

Making my baseball debut at 2 1/2 years old ⚾️ @joeybats19 got nothing on me! #smallerballer #redsox #2 #moncadita @ymoncada19 @whitesox A post shared by Robinson Moncada ⚾️ (@robinsonmoncada24) on Feb 16, 2017 at 10:12pm PST

Robinson already has his own Instagram account (@RobinsonMoncada24) that features some of his feats as a young tee ball player. This particular video above garnered some attention when the young player hit the ball then had his own unique bat flip as he ran to first base.

Per Leo Foussekis, who helps run the Instagram account, Robinson has participated in pony league tee ball in West Covina, CA. Right after the viral bat flip video, Robinson came through with another bat flip on Instagram soon after.

There are many things in life that will catch your eye, but only a few will catch your heart..Pursue those. #smallerballer A post shared by Robinson Moncada ⚾️ (@robinsonmoncada24) on Feb 17, 2017 at 7:55am PST

Both Moncada’s will spend the next few years establishing themselves in their new home of Chicago.Yoan will try to live up to the high expectations that many White Sox fans have placed on him in hopes that he can start a new era of the franchise.

In the meantime, Robinson can put a smile on their face while they wait for that to happen.