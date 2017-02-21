WGN’s Paul Konrad shares his favorite places in the West Loop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week we're taking a look at our anchors favorite places in their neighborhoods.

Here's a look at some of the places in the West Loop Paul Konrad likes to visit:

5. Wishbone Restaurant

Wishbone Restaurant is perfectly centered between City Hall and the United Center. The restaurant features southern style cooking. The red eggs are one of Paul's favorite.

4. Viaggio Restaurant

Viaggo Restaurant is a relaxed, stylish restaurant & bar near the United Center featuring an upscale Italian-American cuisine (the meatballs in the meatball salad are the size of a baseball).

3. Publican Quality Meats

Publican Quality Meats isn't just about the meats; the fresh baked bread is what Paul enjoys the most.

2. Chicago Police Academy

The Chicago Police Academy is a few blocks from Paul's home. He likes to sit in the park and watch the recruits preform training drills and daily workouts.

1. Mary Todd Lincoln's Chicago Home

Mrs. Lincoln's Chicago Home is a little known historical gem nestled on the Near West Side of the city. The old house has since been torn down but when you go to the building located at 1232 W. Washington Street, you'll find a plaque that reads, "On this site stood the home Mrs. Abraham Lincoln bought in 1866 and occupied for about a year with her son "Tad." Check out this write up by the Hyde Park Historical Society to learn more about the house and its ties to Mrs. Lincoln.