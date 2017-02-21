Teen charged in beating of South Elgin 7th grader placed on electronic monitoring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Ill. -- A middle school student accused of severely beating another student at a school in South Elgin has made his first court appearance Tuesday.

The 14-year-old boy is charged with felony aggravated battery for allegedly attacking Henry Sembdner, 12, at Kenyon Woods Middle School on February 3.

Henry's family says the 14-year-old picked up Henry and slammed him to the ground headfirst after Henry bumped into him in a school hallway.

Henry suffered brain and skull injuries and was put in a medically-induced coma.

He is now out of the hospital and recovering.