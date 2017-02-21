Midday Fix: DIY glamorous Oscar party tips from Marc J. Sievers

Marc J. Sievers

Goat Cheese & Blueberry Canapés
Serves 10

Ingredients:
5 oz goat cheese
30 fresh blueberries
30 pieces thyme, for garnish
edible star glitter (Wilton brand recommended)
5 oz honey comb
30 black pepper crackers

Directions:
Simply layer a cracker with goat cheese and honey comb.  Top cracker with a blueberry, sprinkle with edible glitter and finish off with a fresh thyme garnish.  Repeat steps until desired amount have been assembled.

