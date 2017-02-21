Midday Fix: DIY glamorous Oscar party tips from Marc J. Sievers

Marc J. Sievers

Goat Cheese & Blueberry Canapés

Serves 10

Ingredients:

5 oz goat cheese

30 fresh blueberries

30 pieces thyme, for garnish

edible star glitter (Wilton brand recommended)

5 oz honey comb

30 black pepper crackers

Directions:

Simply layer a cracker with goat cheese and honey comb. Top cracker with a blueberry, sprinkle with edible glitter and finish off with a fresh thyme garnish. Repeat steps until desired amount have been assembled.

