Meet 2 Hometown Heroes representing Chicago on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

VIRGINIA -- Where are the carriers? that quintessential question that presidents inevitably ask at a time of global crisis.

At the world's largest naval station sits a ship named after our 34th president, with a crew full of heroes on board. The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower is an air craft carrier of the first class where some Chicago Hometown Heroes do their best work.

Patrick Elwood takes an exclusive Chicago look inside this world-class nuclear powered air craft carrier to share the stories of two local sailors whose blood bleeds Navy Blue.