Lunchbreak: Grilled sturgeon with charred Brussels sprouts, prepared by Blackbird chef Ryan Pfeiffer

Chef Ryan Pfeiffer

Blackbird Restaurant

619 West Randolph

Chicago

(312) 715-0708

www.blackbirdrestaurant.com

Grilled Sturgeon with Charred Brussels Sprouts, Castelvetrano Olives and Citrus

Serves 1

Ingredients:

4 ounces cleaned sturgeon loin (easily subbed with other hearty white fleshed fish ie: monkfish, sea bass, albacore tuna)

1/2 ruby red grapefruit, rind removed and segmented

10 Brussels sprouts, cleaned of outer leaves and sliced into a julienne

5 castelvetrano olives, pitted and sliced

2 leaves basil

Directions:

Season fish with salt and pepper. Heat a medium sized saute pan over medium-high heat. Add 1 Tablespoon of canola, or other oil with a high smoke point, and sear fish for 3-4 minutes per side. Meanwhile, heat a medium sized saute pan over medium-high heat. Season the Brussels sprouts with salt and pepper, then roast in a little oil until bits begin to brown and char. Remove to a paper towel lined plate and season with salt and pepper. Garnish with sliced castelvetrano olives, grapefruit segments and basil leaves.

Citrus Buerre Blanc

Ingredients:

1 small shallot, finely sliced

1/2 cup white wine

1/2 grapefruit juice

1/4 cup heavy cream

1/4 pound diced, cold butter (1 stick)

Directions:

Heat a saute pan over medium heat, add a small amount of oil and sweat shallot until they start to soften. Turn up the heat to medium high, add white wine and reduce to about a tablespoon of liquid, about 3 minutes. Slowly add heavy cream and grapefruit juice, cooking until liquid is reduced to about 1/2 cup. Slowly whisk in cold butter to emulsify. Strain shallots and season with salt.