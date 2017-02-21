Historic warm spell not done yet; more records to follow
Historic late season mild spell to bring April/May-level temps to Chicago; coming 6 days to average 24°above normal; strongest storm in 6 years bears down on southern California
Historic late-winter warmth in place well into next week; May-level temperatures will continue to flirt with records; California reeling from effects of season’s strongest storm
February warm spell continues to break records
Record February warmth to last 2 more days
Benign winter weather to continue after weekend mild spell
Ice storm south/west of Chicago; extended mild spell ahead
Wintry weather to follow our latest mild spell
Summer dreaming at the annual Boat Show
Expansive snow pack to shrink as warm-up spreads east
Clouds and snow flurries/snow showers to continue
Record heat bakes Plains; second storm to hit New England
Weather of February 2017 re-writing record books
Wednesday’s temp downturn is temporary; warming to send Chicago temps to 3-month highs flirting with records