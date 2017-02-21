× Funeral services today for Arlington Heights family killed in crash

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. — Funeral services are being held today for three members of an Arlington Heights family killed last week in a car crash in Des Plaines.

Anita Crawford, 50, her husband Kevin, 52, and their daughter, Kirsten, 20, died when another vehicle crashed into their car last Thursday on Northwest Highway.

Their funeral is being held at St. John Lutheran Church in Mount Prospect.

The Crawfords’ two younger children are now in the care of their grandparents and their aunt.

The driver of the other car, Piotr Rog, 21, of Des Plaines, was also killed. Court records show Rog had a history of traffic violations and police say he may have been driving more than 100 miles an hour at the time of the crash.