Five consecutive days in the 60s – first time in February records here

The 65-degree high at Chicago’s official O’Hare International Airport weather observation fell short of the 67-degree record February 21 high temperatures set back in 1930, but it did mark the 5th consecutive day with temperatures reaching 60-degrees or higher – a record for the month of February (records dating back to 1871). The old record of 4 consecutive 60-degree days was set back on February 24-27, 1976. The 64-degrees at Midway Airport also fell short of the 66-degree record at that location also established back in 1930.

However Rockford did set a new high temperature record for this date- the 3PM CST 65-degree reading a degree higher than the old February 21 record 64-degrees set back in 1930. This marked the fifth straight day the high temperature record has been broken at Rockford, and establishes a new record of 5 consecutive days in February with 60-degree temperatures at that location (official records at that location start in 1905).

As of 3PM CST highest area airport readings were 67-degrees in Pontiac and 66-degrees at Joliet and Morris.

Map of current Chicago area temperatures…