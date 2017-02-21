Drew Peterson no longer in state custody, IDOC says

CHESTER, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Corrections tells WGN Investigates that Drew Peterson is no longer in its custody.

“Drew Peterson has been transferred out of IDOC custody,” corrections spokesperson Nicole Wilson told WGN.

IDOC did not immediately respond to follow-up questions about Peterson’s current location or whether he was transferred to federal authorities.

Drew Peterson was serving a 38-year sentence at the Menard Correctional Center in downstate Illinois for the murder of his third wife Kathleen Savio.

Last year, Peterson was also convicted of plotting to murder the prosecutor who put him in prison, Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow. That conviction carries with it an additional 40-year prison term.

The disappearance of Peterson’s fourth wife, Stacy Peterson, remains unsolved.

