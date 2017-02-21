× Cubs Mesa Musings: Have Miguel Montero and Joe Maddon settled their differences?

MESA, Ariz – Remember how the manager who led the Cubs to the World Series for the first time in 108 years bought everyone a beer and a shot when he took the job in 2014?

Maybe that’s how Joe Maddon mended fences with one of his catchers late Monday night.

Looking forward to a great 2017 season

Ready to kick-Ass

Our goal is to win another #WorldSeries for the best fans @cubs #WeAreGood pic.twitter.com/8cj22HpDve — Miguel Montero (@miggymont26) February 21, 2017

Miguel Montero posted this picture of himself and Maddon enjoying a drink in Mesa following a day of Spring Training workouts on Monday.

“Looking forward to a great 2017 season Ready to kick-Ass Our goal is to win another # WorldSeries for the best fans @ cubs # WeAreGood,” is what Montero wrote on the post.

This is the first sign the two have mended fences since Montero caught many by surprise with his comments on the manager in what was one of the greatest days in Cubs history.

Before the team’s World Series championship parade and rally on November 5th, Montero vented a little bit of frustration at his manager during an interview with ESPN Radio 1000.

“I expected to be treated a little better. I was expected to get communication. Just let me know. Put me in the loop,” said the catcher in the interview, indicating that he wasn’t happy with the way that Maddon used him in the playoffs.

Those comments caught people by surprise considering that it was Montero that drove in the World Series winning run in the 10th inning of an 8-7 victory over the Indians in Game 7 just three days earlier.Since then many have wondered if the manager and his catcher have cleared the air about the entire communication issue as Montero enters Spring Training competing with Willson Contreras for playing time in the 2017 season.

Maybe this was the moment the two cleared the air about their disagreements. After all, a drink started off the Maddon era in Chicago so why not it end a minor disagreement between he and one of his players.