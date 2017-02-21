× CPS: More than 50K students absent during ‘Day Without Immigrants’ protests

CHICAGO — Last week’s “Day Without An Immigrant” was also a day without a lot of Chicago Public School students.

CPS says more than 50,000 pupils stayed home on the day of nationwide protest against the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

Nearly a quarter of Chicago’s Hispanic students did not go the school on Thursday.

More than 100 schools had attendance rates that day which were below 80 percent of what they were a year earlier.