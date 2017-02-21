Chicago kids head to Arizona for a day with the World Series Champs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago -- Nine kids and their families filled gate H-9 at O'Hare International airport with smiles and excitement today as they waited to board a flight to Mesa, Arizona.

They're headed out there to hangout with the World Series Champs, the Chicago Cubs, during Spring Training.

11 year old Saida Trznadel is looking forward to meeting number 44, Anthony Rizzo.

"He’s such a good guy, I mean he would not give up on his team, he was like come on guys we can do this," she said.

Advocate Healthcare selected Trznadel and eight others to make the trip.

WGN's Tonya Francisco talks to Trzandel and the others.