× Blackhawks Game Notes For Tuesday @ Minnesota

* The Blackhawks beat the Sabres, 5-1, in Buffalo on Sunday night, winning their sixth straight road game in the process – tied for the second-longest road win streak in franchise history (won seven straight, December 9-29, 1964). Chicago has potted exactly five goals in each of its last three road tilts.

* Minnesota defeated Nashville, 5-2, on Saturday night at Xcel Energy Center, winning its second straight game, and improving to 4-1-1 on the current homestand. The Wild have scored five or more goals 16 times in 2016-17 – their most in any single season all-time.

* These clubs have split two meetings in 2016-17, the Wild taking a 3-2 decision at United Center on January 15, and the Blackhawks winning 4-3 in overtime on February 8 at Xcel Energy Center. Minnesota is 8-0-1 in its last nine skates against Chicago overall (dating to February 3, 2015).

* Patrick Kane had a goal and a helper Sunday night, garnering first-star accolades, and giving him 20 markers and 40 assists on the season. Kane now has eight career 20+ goal/40+ assist campaigns under his belt – most of any NHL skater since he entered the league in 2007-08.

* Eric Staal scored an empty-netter in Saturday night’s triumph, lighting the lamp for the first time in his last 14 skates in the process. The Wild are 14-0-0 when Staal pots at least one goal this season.

* Minnesota has trailed entering the third period just 11 times in 2016-17 – fewest of any team in hockey (3-6-2 record in those games).