Anne Frank Center says Trump’s anti-Semitism remarks ‘too little, too late’

Washington, DC — In a response to President Trump’s statements on anti-Semitism today the Anne Frank Center of Mutual Respect’s Executive Director, Steven Goldstein, put out a strongly worded statement on Facebook that said, “The President’s sudden acknowledgment of Anti-Semitism is a band-aid on the cancer of anti-Semitism that has infected his own administration.” Goldstein said that the President is “too little, too late” in his response.

After growing calls from Democrats and Jewish leaders urging President Donald Trump to comment on the threats facing the Jewish community, Trump made remarks today at the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

“This tour was a meaningful reminder of why we have to fight bigotry, intolerance and hatred in all of its very ugly forms. The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centers are horrible and are painful and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil,” Trump said.

On Monday, the Jewish Community Center Association of North America reported that 54 Jewish community centers have faced 69 threats, including three waves of bomb threats, since January.

Last week, during his solo press conference, a journalist pressed President Trump to make a statement about the rise in hate crimes against the Jewish community. President Trump in response defended himself against personal charges of racism and anti-Semitism.

Today White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer responded to the statement put out by the Anne Frank Center saying that he wishes the Center had recognized the President’s leadership.