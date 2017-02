SMITHFIELD, NC – He’s a staple in the medical field in Johnson County, North Carolina but after 70 years of practicing medicine, Dr. Woodrow Batten has hung up his white coat for good.

Batten retired Friday, at the age of 95. Now after caring for so many other for so many years, Batten will now dedicate himself to caring for his wife, who has Alzheimer’s, “I feel my best job is now looking after her.”