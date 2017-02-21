WESTMONT, Ill.- Several people had to be rescued from an apartment fire in Westmont. The fire started around nine o'clock Monday night in a second floor unit and quickly spread to several neighboring units. Westmont Firefighters managed to help four people escape through a second story balcony. No one was injured in the fire, which firefighters were able to put out quickly. Investigators are looking into the cause.
4 rescued from apartment fire in Westmont
-
20 displaced after Aurora apartment fire
-
Three children killed in Gary apartment fire
-
Mother, 6 children rescued from apartment fire on South Side
-
9 displaced after extra-alarm apartment fire in Oak Park
-
Child, quadrapalegic man rescued from Garfield Park house fire
-
-
Apartment fire in South Austin
-
4 children sleeping when bed caught fire from electric heater, mom says
-
Logan Square house fire injures 6, including firefighter
-
Man dies after being rescued from house fire in Albany Park
-
Fatal attic fire on Northwest Side
-
-
Gatlinburg wildfires destroy resorts, prompt thousands to evacuate
-
Fire at high-rise on South Side
-
Massive warehouse fire burns for hours on the Southwest Side