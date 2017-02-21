4 rescued from apartment fire in Westmont

Posted 4:45 AM, February 21, 2017, by

WESTMONT, Ill.- Several people had to be rescued from an apartment fire in Westmont. The fire started around nine o'clock Monday night in a second floor unit and quickly spread to several neighboring units. Westmont Firefighters managed to help four people escape through a second story balcony. No one was injured in the fire, which firefighters were able to put out quickly.  Investigators are looking into the cause.