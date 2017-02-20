WGN’s Robin Baumgarten shares her list of favorite places South of Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week we're taking a look at our anchors favorite places in their neighborhoods.

Here's a look at some of the South Side and South Suburban spots Robin likes to visit during those rare occasion that she actually leaves her house:

5. Square Celt Ale House and Grill, Orland Park

Square Celt is a traditional Irish Pub serving up dishes like shepherd's pie. You can wash that down with one or more of the 30 beers and four wines on tap.

4. Fox's Pizza, Orland Park

Fox's Pizza is a suburban based pizza chain that boasts a no-frills setting. Pizza and pub food are on the menu.

3. Reilly's Daughter's Bar, Oak Lawn

Steeped in tradition, Reilly's Daughter has a long history with Oak Lawn. They're open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily, but the kitchen closes at 9 p.m.

2. Bacchanalia, Chicago

Baccanalia is a casual dinning spot that serves large plates of Italian favorites.

1. Twiststars Tumbling and Trampoline, Tinley Park

Twistars offers recreational Tumbling & Trampoline classes for all ages and ability levels.