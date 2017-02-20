WGN Morning News creates Hamilton style musical to honor President William Henry Harrison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Ill. - It's President's Day, a day in which we typically honor Lincoln and Washington ... but what about William Henry Harrison?

We don't know a lot about Harrison, our ninth president, because his presidency lasted only 31 days. and with the popularity of the musical Hamilton, we thought that maybe Harrison would make a great show as well. Here's a song from the show that documents that fateful day when President Harrison delivered an Inaugural address that lasted an hour and 45 minutes, despite horrible weather conditions...which led to his untimely demise.